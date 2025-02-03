Heartbreaking footage of John Cena almost in tears after he failed to win his FINAL Royal Rumble match

A fan-shot footage featuring John Cena is currently going viral on social media. The footage showed a rather emotional Cena bidding goodbye after appearing in his very last Royal Rumble match.

Cena's first Royal Rumble match was way back in 2003, less than a year after he came up to the main roster. He had a strong showing in the match and lasted almost 20 minutes before being eliminated by The Undertaker.

Fast forward to 2025, and John Cena has now appeared in his final Royal Rumble match. Fans were convinced he was going to win the bout but were stunned when Jey Uso eliminated him to bag a world title shot at WrestleMania 41.

While Jey was celebrating his massive win, a fan took a video of Cena who seemed like an emotional mess on the entranceway.

Check out the clip below:

It's still not over for John Cena

During the post-show, Cena was almost on the verge of tears and made a huge announcement while controlling his emotions. He made it known he would be competing in the Elimination Chamber match in an attempt to get another shot at the main event of 'Mania.

"I am going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance at WrestleMania and win a 17th championship. Because that’s what’s best for business. I say that because it is not best for my ego, it is not best for my business. I have built my existence here off of hard work, loyalty to this company, and respect for all of its branches. I will win 17, not for me. I will win 17 to some day shake the hand of the person who wins 18.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

There's still hope for John Cena fans now that he's declared himself for the Elimination Chamber match. The Cenation would love to see him win the match and go on to headline what will be his last WrestleMania.

