Heartbreaking footage of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania XL went off-air

What happened with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania XL went off the air?

The Tribal Chief's four-year run as the top champion in WWE has finally come to an end at WrestleMania XL. Cody Rhodes defeated him in the main event of The Show of Shows to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After the show went off the air, Roman Reigns could be seen hugging Paul Heyman on the entrance stage in a heartbreaking moment.

Check it out below:

Roman Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020 and had been champion for about four years. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He remained the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for two long years before finally losing the belt tonight.

Reigns' title reign has finally come to an end and a new era is upon the WWE Universe. Cody Rhodes has become the top champion for the first time in his WWE career. He celebrated the win with some of the biggest names in WWE, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and CM Punk. Rhodes couldn't control his tears as he finally managed to finish the story by dethroning The Tribal Chief.

