Heartbreaking split on SmackDown sees 35-year-old star win after 611 days on WWE show

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar won his first match after 611 days on Saturday Night's Main Event in Tupelo, Mississippi on November 18, 2023. The name in question is Ridge Holland.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a Triple Threat Tag Team match between The Brawling Brutes, Pretty Deadly, and The Street Profits to determine the number one contender for The Judgment Day's Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford emerged victorious in the bout.

However, Holland and Butch teased a heartbreaking split after the match ended, as the latter had accidentally kicked his teammate while attacking the opponent, which ultimately led to their loss.

During Saturday Night's Main Event, Ridge Holland locked horns in a match against Karrion Kross, and managed to defeat the latter, which marked his first singles win in 611 days. The star's last win in a one-on-one match on television came when he defeated Kofi Kingston on the March 18, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Superstar Sheamus believes Ridge Holland has not been given a proper opportunity to prove himself

Fans recently took to social media to bash Ridge Holland as they believed he was unsafe inside the ring.

During a recent interview with The Metro, Sheamus said that he believes the 35-year-old is an incredible athlete, and added that Ridge has not been given a proper opportunity to prove himself.

"I think Ridge got put in a situation, or tarnished a little bit. People were saying he was dangerous and stuff. Ridge is an incredible athlete, he’s smooth as hell in the ring, and what happened was very unfortunate, but I just feel like he hasn’t been given a proper opportunity to show what he can do."

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to see if The Brawling Brutes' members will actually spit up in the absence of Sheamus.

