"Heartbreaking time" - The Rock reacts to Bray Wyatt's death

Tragedy struck the WWE Universe and the entire wrestling industry today as it was announced that WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has passed away at 36. The unfortunate news has prompted countless tributes to be shared on social media, including from one of Hollywood's biggest stars, The Rock.

In a lengthy Tweet, The Rock expressed his condolences to Wyatt's family and emphasized what a gifted performer he was. Additionally, The Brahma Bull took time to mention wrestling legend Terry Funk, who passed away just yesterday at the age of 79.

"Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’ #ohana," wrote The Rock.

While the two men never squared off in a match, they did share a memorable and intense in-ring moment together at WrestleMania 32.

Bray Wyatt's WWE career

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda, signed his first developmental contract with WWE in 2009, with his career spanning well over a decade. Rotunda would become one of the greatest supernatural characters in the history of WWE, drawing comparisons to The Undertaker.

In his time with the company, he was a two-time world champion, winning both the WWE and Universal Championships. However, Wyatt's greatest accomplishments and contributions to sports entertainment go well beyond championship victories.

Wyatt captivated audiences with his unique and dynamic characters and in-ring style, becoming one of the most popular superstars of his generation. He will be missed dearly by all.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

