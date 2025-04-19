Heartbreaking unseen footage shows Rey Mysterio in immense pain, telling WWE star about his injury mid-match

A piece of footage featuring Rey Mysterio has been shared following the events of SmackDown. Mysterio was injured during a Six-Man Tag Team match on the show and was seen sharing the news with his tag team partner, Rey Fenix.

Ad

Mysterio is scheduled to take on El Grande Americano in singles competition at The Show of Shows. He competed in a multi-man match on SmackDown mere hours before 'Mania.

The match saw Rey Fenix teaming up with the LWO, with the trio taking on American Made. Unfortunately, Rey Mysterio suffered an injury during the contest and had to be carried backstage by WWE personnel. Now, a video has come out in which Mysterio can be seen telling Fenix about his injury. Check it out below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now that Rey is seemingly injured, there's a high chance he won't be able to compete against El Grande Americano at The Show of Shows tomorrow. The match might end up being canceled, and the announcement could come at any time over the next few hours.

Mysterio won his matches at WrestleMania in 2023 and 2024 and was looking forward to a hat-trick at this year's edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More