  • "HEARTBROKEN Again" - Former WWE champion makes emotional confession after incident on RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 29, 2025 03:11 GMT
It has been addressed (Credit: WWE.com)
A former WWE champion has confessed she is heartbroken after what happened on RAW. She shared her thoughts on a video.

Things have not been going the way of Asuka for quite some time. Seeing Rhea Ripley as an outsider and a threat to her Damage CTRL family, she has made her feelings quite clear, but it has not had the reaction that she wanted. Following WWE RAW, The Empress has now uploaded a video, where it's quite clear why she is feeling the way she is.

She titled the video:

"To UK! ... HEARTBROKEN Again."
She was upbeat heading into RAW, but after the show, she said she had been let down again and was sad, as she was now returning to the US.

"And once again with a wounded heart, I returned to America."

On WWE RAW, one major thing happened with Asuka, and that was the falling out with IYO SKY. She had told the star to stop interacting with Ripley, and SKY even told Rhea that, but while doing so, hugged her.

This was an interaction that Asuka witnessed and was further enraged by. On top of that, SKY went out to save Ripley later in the night, and that saw her blow up with Asuka in the back, with Kairi Sane stuck between them, breaking down in tears.

WWE star Asuka feels IYO SKY is choosing Rhea Ripley over her former Damage CTRL family

Asuka has reason to feel unhappy. While Damage CTRL may have split up a long time ago, she has still been friendly with IYO SKY. The star, though, felt that SKY had not returned the favor.

Even if SKY has been more than open with Asuka and Kairi Sane, the star's friendship with Rhea Ripley has not sit well with the Kabuki Warriors.

It remains to be seen what happens and where this feud will end up next.

