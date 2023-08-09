Heated feud will culminate in massive match at WWE show; recently split team set to feature heavily

The former NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov is set to face WWE Superstar Trick Williams at Heatwave, a special televised show of the brand.

In a segment after WWE NXT: The Great American Bash, Williams teased a split with his long-time friend Carmelo Hayes. He told Hayes he had to be his own man and go after Ilja Dragunov. Williams wanted to prove to everyone that he wasn't a sidekick. Later that day, Dragunov sent Williams a message stating he wished for retribution.

According to Dragunov, Trick Williams cost him the NXT Championship against Hayes at The Great American Bash. On the latest episode of WWE NXT, he called out Williams. The latter tried to apologize for the incident but denied hitting Dragunov with the belt, insisting that the latter ran into the belt.

Dragunov challenged Williams to fight him on the spot, but he suggested they could face at NXT Heatwave in two weeks. Williams said he wanted to prove that he could hang with the best and show that he wasn't any sidekick. Dragunov accepted the challenge with his eyes burning red.

It will be interesting to see how this feud evolves over the coming weeks. NXT Heatwave will take place on August 22 as a special televised show on the USA network.

Are you excited for Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams at NXT Heatwave?

