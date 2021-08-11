4-time Tag Team Champion blames Vince McMahon for holding back popular WWE stars

Heath Slater believes Vince McMahon sometimes holds back WWE stars if they become too popular with fans.

In 2016, chants of “We want Slater!” were heard at WWE shows after Slater was not chosen by RAW or SmackDown in the WWE Draft. The free agent storyline led to Slater appearing on both shows before he earned a contract on SmackDown.

Speaking in a Title Match Wrestling video, Slater said he “appreciated and loved” the support he received from WWE fans at the time. However, he does not think WWE’s Chairman was sold on the idea of giving him more television exposure.

“It was one of those things, man,” Slater said. “I already saw it happen so many times with other guys. The people want it, Vince doesn’t want it. So the people are gonna let you know they want it, but Vince is just gonna keep that guy back and not gonna give it to you until he wants you to have it. It was one of those things like, yeah, I heard it, I appreciated it and I loved it.”

Slater was originally supposed to challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship after his free agent storyline in 2016. Plans changed and he ended up winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Rhyno instead.

How Heath Slater made Vince McMahon aware of the chants

Heath Slater created his popular "I got kids" catchphrase in 2016

WWE stars including Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch became WrestleMania main-eventers after receiving a huge amount of support from WWE fans.

At the height of his popularity in 2016, Heath Slater indicated to Vince McMahon backstage that WWE fans were behind him.

“I wouldn’t even change it [crowd reactions] because at the time it was like they wanted it so they spoke their mind,” Slater added. “Me, I just like to be there and do this [glance at crowd reactions from backstage area], ‘You hear it, don’t you?’ Just give him [Vince McMahon] that look, like, ‘You know, I don’t have to sell it. You know.’ So I’m glad they did it. I wish they’d still do it.”

Slater worked for WWE for 14 years before receiving his release in 2020. Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo's thoughts on WWE's latest releases, including Bray Wyatt's surprise departure from Vince McMahon's company.

Please credit Title Match Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arvind Sriram