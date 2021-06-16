Vince McMahon's reaction to former WWE star pitching to win the Intercontinental Championship

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has revealed that he pitched to have a feud with The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. The storyline would've seen him capture the title. According to Heath, Vince McMahon was initially on board with the idea, but he subsequently had a change of heart.

Heath joined WWE in 2006 and was also a contestant back in NXT's early days. He made his main roster debut as part of the original Nexus faction led by Wade Barrett. Last year, Heath was released from the company along with several other talents as part of the budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his recent appearance on The Asylum Wrestling Store, Heath recalled the Intercontinental title feud he pitched to Vince McMahon:

"I’m pitching to go for the IC Title which Miz had at the time," stated Heath. "So I wanted to do like Hollywood with The Miz versus country and hillbilly for me. So hillbilly was Hollywood, you know? So I do hillbilly things, he does Hollywood things. I try to take him to do hillbilly things, he’s like, ‘Nah man, this is awful.’ He tries to take me to do Hollywood things but I [don’t like it]. You know, that type of stuff. It could have been entertaining as hell, let me get the title. The following week, I lose it back to him, who cares? But it would’ve been a good storyline, good things and then Vince [McMahon] looked at me and loved it, two weeks later he hated it and wanted me to the do the story [of the tag team titles] and tag with Rhino so I’m just like, ‘What just happened here? You were all for it, now you’re not.’"

Vince McMahon has a reputation for changing his mind on creative ideas even if he seemed all for it in the beginning. He is also reportedly known for re-writing the script for WWE RAW just a few hours before the show airs worldwide.

Heath originally wanted two former WWE stars and a current NXT star in the 3MB

Drew McIntyre, Heath, and Jinder Mahal in WWE

The 3-Man Band (or 3MB) was a stable that consisted of Heath Slater and former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal.

Heath revealed that he originally asked for Fandango and former WWE stars Dean Ambrose and EC3 to be a part of the group.

"Michael Hayes was all on-board for it," said Heath. "He’s like, ‘Heck yeah kid, you need a band. You should have a band.’ So, I pitched the idea to have me, and this was before Fandango was Fandango, Dean Ambrose was Dean Ambrose, and EC3 was EC3. So I pitched for those guys because they weren’t on TV yet. So they told me no on Dango, well at the time was Johnny Curtis. So they were like, ‘No, we got ideas for him.’ So I asked for Mox and they’re like, ‘No, we have ideas for him.’ I asked for EC3, they’re like, ‘No, not at all.’ I’m like, ‘Sh*t, well what are you gonna give me?’ So literally a month went by, Michael Hayes comes to me, ‘Hey man, we got you a band. You’re debuting your band tonight.’ I’m like, ‘Who is it?’ He’s like, ‘Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre.’ I said, ‘What? What happened with my idea, my pitch?’"

Heath is signed to IMPACT Wrestling but is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for an injury. The former WWE star said he's rehabbing and hoping to return to the ring in a few months.

