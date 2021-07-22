"He didn't make too many friends" - Former WWE star compares CM Punk and John Cena

Heath Slater has opened up about CM Punk and John Cena’s contrasting attitudes behind the scenes during their days as full-time WWE performers.

Punk worked for WWE for nine years between 2005 and 2014, while Cena has been associated with WWE since 2000. Slater, who performed on WWE’s main roster between 2010 and 2020, shared a locker room with both men for several years.

Speaking in a Title Match Wrestling video, the former WWE star said Punk’s backstage behavior frequently changed depending on his mood.

“With Punk, man, it was pretty much just what day you caught him on,” Slater said. “Some days he was cool and awesome to be around, and then some days he was an a**hole. But then again I think a lot of people are like that. But yeah, I think I can honestly say he didn’t make too many friends, but I guess he got the ones that he wanted. I don’t know.”

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, CM Punk is currently in talks about a return to wrestling. WWE officials allegedly believe the 42-year-old, who has not competed in an official match since 2014, is set to join AEW.

Heath Slater on John Cena’s locker room respect

Heath Slater worked with both CM Punk and John Cena in WWE

CM Punk and John Cena were among a select few WWE stars who traveled to and from WWE events on their own busses.

In the interview, Heath Slater discussed the different ways that both men interacted with the rest of the WWE roster in the locker room.

“I mean, they’re two totally different styles,” Slater added. “John was always cool. John and Punk, they both had their bus. They would come in when they wanted to, type deal, you know. John would come in the locker room, shake everyone’s hand, say hello, this and that, and be cool that way. Punk would just come in and say, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ Just whatever. It’s one of those things. Two different areas, two different styles.”

While CM Punk is reportedly set to return to wrestling, John Cena has already made his WWE comeback. The 16-time world champion looks set to face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 after he confornted the WWE Universal Champion at Money in the Bank.

