Heath Slater makes Impact Wrestling debut at Slammiversary, told to leave the arena backstage

As expected, Heath Slater made his Impact Wrestling debut by making an appearance at the Slammiversary PPV.

Heath Slater baby#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/0emNiTOgib — GIFSkull IV - Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) July 19, 2020

Heath Slater is at #Slammiversary wearing a ‘free agent’ shirt. pic.twitter.com/N4fcieKj8m — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 19, 2020

The former WWE Superstar showed up after Kylie Rae had won the #1 contender's Women's Gauntlet match. Slater made his way to the ring, and he had a microphone in his hand.

Albeit a few audio issues, Heath finally got his promo going, and he sent out a warning to the entire Impact Wrestling locker room, stating that he wants to become the Impact World Champion. Slater told the wrestlers in the back to 'watch the hell out' and issued an open challenge to anyone who wanted to fight him.

Rohit Raju came out and told Slater that the former WWE star would never be near the Impact Wrestling World title picture. They got physical as Raju assaulted Slater with strikes and a low blow. Heath reversed it and laid out Raju with the Modified Reverse DDT.

The segment ended with Slater showing off his free agent t-shirt, which brought up many questions about his Impact Wrestling status.

Heath Slater told to leave the arena at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Advertisement

Heath Slater was later involved in a backstage segment in which he reunited with Rhino.

Impact Wrestling Co-Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore walked in and told Slater that he looked great out there. However, Amore noted that Heath Slater was still a free agent and that he doesn't technically work for Impact Wrestling.

Amore appreciated the moment between Rhino and Slater, but he said that it was a closed set due to the pandemic and they didn't want any outsiders at the show.

Amore then asked Slater to leave the arena before walking away. Rhino told Slater that he would straighten things out before telling him to meet him on Tuesday.

Slater and Rhyno reunited#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/d7I1YjtHXs — GIFSkull IV - Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) July 19, 2020

So is Heath Slater a free agent or a full-time talent in Impact Wrestling? It surely may be the latter, but Impact Wrestling seems to be building up a free agent storyline with Slater which should unfold in the weeks to follow.

Heath Slater was one of the many Superstars released by WWE in April. He recently made a one-off appearance on RAW in a segment and match with Drew McIntyre.

The 37-year-old 'free agent' is now in Impact, and it will be interesting to see where the promotion goes with the angle.