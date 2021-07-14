Heath Slater addresses possible WWE return and title challenge

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater is still hopeful that he can win the Intercontinental Championship one day.

Slater, who received his WWE release in 2020, was supposed to challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship after his free agent storyline in 2016. However, WWE’s creative plans changed and he ended up winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Rhyno instead.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, Slater reflected on the formation of his tag team with Rhyno. He also revealed he plans to give up his Intercontinental Championship dream in approximately nine years if he does not return to WWE.

“He [Rhyno] is a damn good friend,” Slater said. “He's like a brother to me. And me getting a friendship like that over a title any day is good in my book. So I mean, hell, I'm 37. I'm gonna give myself about 46, 45, 46 to wrestle. If I don't make it back up [to WWE] and get it, man, my boots are hung up.”

Heath Slater, now simply known as Heath, has worked for IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent scene since his 14-year spell with WWE ended. He underwent surgery in March after suffering a hernia injury last October.

Heath Slater on his injury and in-ring future

Rhyno and Heath Slater as SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Despite spending 10 years on WWE’s main roster, Heath Slater never held a major singles title during his time with the company. His only singles title reign came in 2019 when he briefly held the 24/7 Championship on RAW.

Asked if his Intercontinental Championship prophecy remains alive, Slater said he is still holding out hope.

“It might be, who knows?” Slater said. “I’m gonna stay in shape and be ready for it if it happens. Damn right, baby. I still got a couple of obstacles to go over, a few months before I’ll be back, but I see the light at the end of the tunnel. There is definitely gonna be a to be continued, for sure.”

A year goes by so fast… https://t.co/aYQf4lzBW0 — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) July 7, 2021

Slater won the WWE Tag Team Championship three times with Justin Gabriel earlier in his WWE career. He also held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on one occasion with Rhyno.

