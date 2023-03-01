Heath Slater recalls WWE firing 2-time WrestleMania main-eventer

Heath Slater recently gave his thoughts on WWE's decision to release Bryan Danielson after an incident on RAW in 2010.

Danielson, fka Daniel Bryan, choked ring announcer Justin Roberts with a tie during The Nexus' memorable debut segment. He also spat in John Cena's face before kicking the 16-time world champion in the head.

In an interview with WSI's James Romero, Slater said WWE should not have fired his former Nexus stablemate:

"The only direction we got: don't touch a fan, don't touch a camera. Danielidid nothing wrong, man. Daniel did everything that he wanted to do and could have done and get away with it. I don't really know the whole story behind how and why he got released, maybe the whole choking thing is against the law or the rules up there. He spit on John Cena, too, and that was like a no-no." [4:29 – 4:58]

In 2013, Bryan confirmed that the altercations with Cena and Roberts led to his firing. The current AEW star said WWE's higher-ups thought his actions "crossed the boundaries of what is considered PG."

Heath Slater on WWE's explanation for Bryan Danielson leaving The Nexus

The faction originally consisted of Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield (Ryback), and Wade Barrett.

Following Danielson's firing, Barrett cut a promo claiming his fellow Nexus member had been removed from the group due to his lack of aggression.

To this day, Slater is still amused by WWE's storyline explanation for Danielson leaving the company:

"He didn't have to get fired for it. It's funny because they told us to get on camera – Wade, anyway – and say that Daniel was kicked out because he wasn't aggressive enough. I'm like, 'Brother, that don't make sense! He's the most aggressive!'" [5:02 – 5:19]

WWE rehired Danielson two months after the incident. He went on to become a two-time WrestleMania main-eventer and five-time WWE world champion.

Do you agree with Heath Slater that Bryan Danielson should not have been fired? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WSI and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes