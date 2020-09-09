Heath Slater reveals WWE Superstars want to join him at IMPACT Wrestling

WWE let go of numerous Superstars earlier this year, as they were forced to do so due to the revenue loss they faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the many Superstars to be released by WWE was Heath Slater, who was a part of WWE for 14 long years.

Slater is now a part of IMPACT Wrestling, debuting at the Slammiversary pay-per-view, in July.

Heath Slater says current WWE Superstars want to join IMPACT Wrestling

Slater, in an interview with TV Insider, revealed that several people from other companies have been contacting him and enquiring about IMPACT Wrestling. He said that some WWE Superstars have also talked to him about wanting to leave WWE, and potentially join IMPACT Wrestling in the future.

"They know when they are locked down under contract, they can’t get out. That's the bottom line. You may have well signed yourself up for the military. But guys that did get released and guys from other companies have been texting and calling and asking about Impact. The WWE crew, some of them have been like, 'Man, that would be awesome to do this, But I still got a year-and-a-half or another year.' I’m like, 'Remember what you’re saying because years go by pretty fast. So if you really want to, I might know a guy.' The interest is there for sure."

Slater is not the only one that joined IMPACT Wrestling after being released by WWE. The likes of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Eric Young, and Deonna Purrazzo have all joined IMPACT Wrestling this year.

Some of them have also gone on to win titles in IMPACT Wrestling, with Eric Young becoming the World Champion, while Deonna Purrazzo is the current Knockouts Champion.

We could potentially see more WWE Superstars leave the company in the future and join IMPACT Wrestling, after witnessing the opportunities and success that these released Superstars have got.

