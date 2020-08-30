The Nexus was one of the most dominant factions in the WWE. The faction debuted in 2010, interrupting a match between CM Punk and John Cena. The team went on to feud with the Cenation Leader for months on. The Nexus was dissolved over fourteen months after its formation. Many members of the WWE Universe blame John Cena for that, and Heath Slater went on record to recall how the angle was booked.

Heath Slater on John Cena's role in killing The Nexus

Heath Slater, who was one of the many members of The Nexus, was on Pro Wrestling Junkies. On the show, he took part in a LIVE Q&A session. During the session, Heath Slater answered many fans' questions. One such fan asked him whether John Cena was the reason for The Nexus' downfall.

"I'll tell you this much, I've had so many people ask me that over the year. Honestly, I'm not sure if it's 100% fact, but I could comfortably say it's a 95% fact. The whole time we were there, we were going over. We were playing to win. Edge and Jericho basically came up with that whole match. They planned it all out and had where it was, how it should be, where I think the last one left was Wade. And then the next thing you know, 4 hours later, it was just not happening that way." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Heath Slater continued talking about The Nexus' run. The former WWE Superstar spoke about how he wanted the faction's run to play out.

"We were young. We didn't know. Looking back at it now, if we would have took over SummerSlam and ran it to 'Mania, and had some super group come and let them destroy us - they should have put it in jeopardy and really made people believe that we were a threat, and want to see some group come in and beat us. They just cut it off when we were almost to the peak of the mountain." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)