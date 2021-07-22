Former Nexus star thinks CM Punk's return could disappoint

Heath Slater believes fans might be underwhelmed by CM Punk’s possible in-ring return due to his appearances on WWE Backstage.

Punk has not competed in an official match since walking out on WWE in January 2014. Although the 42-year-old worked as an analyst on FS1 show WWE Backstage in 2019 and 2020, he was under contract with FOX and not WWE.

Speaking on a Title Match Wrestling video, Slater questioned why Punk agreed to discuss modern-day WWE topics on a talk show. He also implied that the anticipation surrounding Punk’s return has decreased following his WWE Backstage role:

“What got me is that I don’t understand why he would even come back to do the broadcasting,” Slater said. “No one wanted to see that. They wanted to see the music hit, him come out, and whoop some a**. I just feel like to me, now that he came back that way, if he does come back to wrestle, it’ll be like [underwhelming shrug]. I would’ve waited, I would’ve waited. But then again, if he wanted to do the whole interview thing with FOX, more power to him.”

CM Punk won the WWE Championship (x2), World Heavyweight Championship (x3), ECW Championship, Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship during his nine years in WWE. He is also a two-time Money in the Bank winner.

CM Punk’s possible in-ring return

CM Punk is open to wrestling again

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported this week that CM Punk is in talks to make a return to wrestling as an in-ring performer.

AEW is reportedly Punk’s most likely destination, with sources claiming that WWE officials expect him to sign with Tony Khan’s company.

WWE COO Triple H said on Pardon My Take earlier this year that he spoke to CM Punk in 2019. Regarding Punk possibly returning to WWE, Triple H said those conversations will only take place if Punk has the desire to wrestle again.

