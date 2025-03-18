Heel WWE star teases face turn and alliance with Jey Uso

Jey Uso needs a tag team partner for next week's WWE RAW as he faces Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. He may have found one.

WWE's Europe tour has had stops in Hannover and Dortmund, where Uso was joined by former NXT North American Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. For three years, Mysterio was ubiquitously disliked and even earned the name 'Dirty' Dom. However, in recent weeks WWE has teased a face turn for the young stalwart.

Dominik Mysterio inadvertently cost Finn Bálor his match against Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker on RAW. Earlier in the night, Bálor called him a "snake" for wanting Penta—who has set his sights on the IC Title himself—in the Judgment Day. On Instagram, WWE shared snaps of 'Dirty' Dom with Jey Uso at live events.

Check out their interactions below:

"Daddy YEET! 😎💀," read WWE's caption.

'Dirty' Dom's issues with The Prince have been brewing for months and the two could be headed for a collision course soon.

Does Jey Uso need backup to fend off World Heavyweight Champion Gunther?

As for Main Event Jey, Theory and Waller are not the only ones he needs to put away. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has made it his life's mission to make Uso's life as difficult as possible before WrestleMania 41.

The Ring General warned Jey Uso this was going to happen, but the 2025 Royal Rumble winner did not cave. For the past several weeks, Jey has endured pain as Gunther used every opportunity to ambush him.

On SmackDown, the champion attempted to bring Jimmy Uso on his side. But Big Jim informed the Austrian that he would not take his side and claimed the YEET Man would prevail at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who could be Main Event Jey's partner next week on WWE RAW? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

