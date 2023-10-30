"Hell in a Cell" - McMahon Family member wants a Triple Threat WWE match with his siblings

The McMahons have essentially ruled WWE and professional wrestling for decades, and the next generation, led by Vince McMahon's grandchildren, has some wild ideas! Shane McMahon's son Declan recently revealed he would love to face his brothers in a Triple Threat match.

The 19-year-old Declan McMahon has earned plaudits in his college football career, and one glance at him would convince anybody he is tailormade for professional wrestling.

Growing up in the most powerful wrestling family is just another advantage, and Declan McMahon confirmed he would be open to a full-time WWE career.

Declan appeared on Developmentally Speaking and revealed that if he could only have one match in WWE, it would be a three-way with his brothers, Kenyon and Rogan McMahon. Declan would even like it if the showdown happened inside the Hell in a Cell, allowing him to replicate one of his father's dives.

"There is always a time and place for everything. However, with that being said, I think I would probably give wrestling a try, you know," said Declan McMahon. "I've always wanted to do if I could only do one match; I've told my grandpa that I would want to do a match against my two brothers, you know, a Triple Threat match, probably Hell in a Cell. Maybe jump off some cool sh**." [4:34 - 5:00]

Declan McMahon reveals his future plans and whether they would involve WWE

Shane McMahon's son might be young, but he already seems to understand how massive pro wrestling is, evident from his breakdown of the art form. Declan said wrestling was similar to conducting an orchestra, as there were many aspects to consider for it to be successful.

Declan McMahon has closely watched how things operated behind the scenes in WWE and said that he might definitely give wrestling a shot. However, that will only happen after he finishes college, following which he will decide about his future.

"I think you're almost conducting an orchestra," said Declan on pro wrestling. "There are so many moving parts. It's almost like solving a puzzle. That would be really cool, but obviously, I'm committed to Football right now, and I'm going to get my college degree in a couple of years. I'm just going to let that pass, and then we'll see. I have to take a couple more bumps before I can get in there. I think I would definitely give it a try." [5:15 - 5:45]

Declan also shared an update on his father's health, and you can read more about it right here.

