WrestleMania 39 featured the surprise return of Shane McMahon, though it eventually ended horribly after he tore his quad. Declan McMahon provided an update on his father's recovery recently and confirmed that he was healing quicker than the doctor's expectations.

Shane O'Mac wrestled an impromptu match against The Miz after making his comeback at WrestleMania. Early on during the contest, the former champion, unfortunately, tore his quadriceps. Snoop Dogg stepped in to pull off one of the greatest saves in pro wrestling history, and a dejected McMahon would later be seen being helped to the back.

It's been six months since he suffered the injury, and fans would be happy to know that Shane McMahon is slowly getting back to his physical best.

During an appearance on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Declan McMahon revealed his father had started working out again and was making swift progress.

"His rehab is going very, very well. He has gotten back to jogging and squatting. He has started to work out again. It's getting kind of difficult for him to bear side to side, but his rehab is going really, really well. He is making phenomenal progress. The doctor said that he was healing quicker than they thought." [7:56 - 8:20]

Declan McMahon, who himself is a gifted athlete and football player, explained how serious a complete quad tear can be and the long rehabilitation process. Shane McMahon was doing everything in his power to be 100% fit again, as Declan added:

"When he tore it, he completely tore his quad. So, that's a very long, hard recovery, but he has been crushing rehab. He has been doing his thing, and hopefully, he will get back soon." [8:21 - 8:40]

Could Shane McMahon return to the WWE ring? Declan reacts

As a son who grew up in the professional wrestling business, Declan unsurprisingly wished to see his father back in action.

Declan McMahon mentioned that Shane O'Mac wrestled because he genuinely loved the sport and entertaining the audience. Shane McMahon has had stints as a heel, but he has universally been a popular figure among fans, and Declan noted that his dad could never entirely leave his in-ring career behind.

"Obviously, as a son, you want to see your dad be able to do what they love. My dad loves wrestling," Declan continued. "He truly cares for the business, not only for the business, but he truly wants to put on a show for the fans because the fans show him so much love, and it's so rewarding for a lot of those guys who have just come to see them. Hopefully, he comes back better than ever, and yeah, his rehab is going great." [8:41 - 9:00]

