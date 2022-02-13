"Hell no"- WWE Hall of Famer says John Cena never thanked him for paving the way for his gimmick

Road Dogg says that John Cena never thanked him for paving the way for his rapper gimmick in WWE.

John Cena's Thugonomics gimmick was a big hit with the WWE Universe back in the day. Cena's rapping skills turned him into quite possibly the most entertaining act on WWE SmackDown in 2002-04.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently responded to Cena's latest inspirational tweet and took a slight shot at the 16-time world champion. A fan asked him in the replies if Cena ever thanked him "for paving the way for his gimmick." Dogg responded with a resounding no.

Joshua Szafran @mdrealresults @BrianRDJames Has he ever thanked you for paving the way for his gimmick? @BrianRDJames Has he ever thanked you for paving the way for his gimmick?

"Funny story, It was a perfect setting, we were at a hotel……… hell no he didn’t," said Dogg in his response to the fan.

Brian G. James @BrianRDJames @mdrealresults Funny story, It was a perfect setting, we were at a hotel……… hell no he didn’t @mdrealresults Funny story, It was a perfect setting, we were at a hotel……… hell no he didn’t

About two years before John Cena became a big name, Road Dogg was rapping on WWE TV

In 2000, WWE attempted to tweak Road Dogg's career and paired him up with R-Truth, then known as K-Kwik. Things didn't go well for this tag team, though. The rapping duo's short-lived stint in WWE didn't do much for any of them.

In the spring of 2002, John Cena made his debut on SmackDown and had a strong showing against Kurt Angle. Cena's bland gimmick was slowly turning him into an afterthought, and he was close to being released by WWE.

Stephanie McMahon saw Cena rapping on a bus during a WWE tour and was impressed with his skills.

"In two seconds I made a small rap about the tuna fish, the jetway, the plane we were about to go on, the destination. And then kinda closed it with a comment about Stephanie. She was like, 'Would you like to do this on television?' I said, 'Absolutely." Said Cena.

Cena was then given the gimmick for "The Dr. of Thugonomics" on WWE SmackDown. Three years later, he beat JBL in one of the main events of WrestleMania 21 to win his first WWE title.

Do you think Road Dogg went too far with his tweet about Cena never thanking him for "paving the way" for his popular gimmick?

