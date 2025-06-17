"Help" - Bronson Reed shares plea as he heads home from WWE RAW

Bronson Reed came up short in his King of the Ring Tournament first-round match last night on WWE RAW after involvement from several stars.

After Bron Breakker interfered in the match to help Reed, Sami Zayn, Penta, and even LA Knight made their presence felt during the bout and helped Jey Uso get the pin on Reed. It led to Seth Rollins heading out to the ring after the contest, but he was stopped in his tracks by Cody Rhodes.

It seems that after leaving Green Bay last night, Reed experienced some difficulties on the plane home. Sharing a plea on his Instagram stories, he highlighted the small space he had to sit in.

Trending

Reed has a message after RAW (Image Credit: Reed's Instagram Stories)

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Bronson Reed is a 330lb star who clearly needs space to relax, especially after wrestling a match. He wasn't pleased with being cramped for several hours. Reed isn't the only person who has called out airlines for their small spaces, as Omos has also revealed his struggles with being so tall and needing extra room.

What's next for Bronson Reed on WWE RAW?

Bronson Reed has several options moving forward on RAW despite leaving without a place in the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament last night. There are several titles he could challenge for, including a potential match against The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship.

Reed and Bron Breakker have proved that they could be a formidable team, and it won't be long before they realize that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would be easy for them to dethrone. At present, none of the members of Seth Rollins' stable have a match at Night of Champions next weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More