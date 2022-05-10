"Help me!"- Becky Lynch begs fans to save her from Bianca Belair after RAW went off-air (Watch)

Becky Lynch can be seen begging fans to save her from Bianca Belair's beating in a dark match after RAW went off the air in a latest video.

Big Time Becks interfered in the main event of tonight's edition of RAW between Bianca Belair and Asuka. Lynch's interference gave Belair a disqualification victory. After the match, Becky attacked Asuka with a Man Handle Slam.

Lynch then took on Belair in a dark match after the show went off air. At one point during the contest, the EST and Big Time Becks took their fight to ringside, with Belair getting the upper hand. A desperate Lynch approached a bunch of fans at ringside and uttered the words, "Help me, help me!" at them.

The RAW Women's Champion quickly took Lynch away from the fans and continued the beatdown. In the end, Belair stood victorious over Big Time Becks.

You can watch the incident below:

This wasn't the first time that Belair has embarrassed Becky Lynch in a dark match

Earlier this year, Lynch took on Bianca Belair in a dark match after an episode of RAW. It looked like Big Time Becks didn't want to get into the ring with Bianca, but WWE Hall of Famer Lita forced her to do so. As soon as the multi-time women's champion entered the ring, Belair put her down with a KOD and pinned her in 12 seconds.

Becky Lynch later exacted revenge on Lita for her actions at Elimination Chamber 2022. At the event, the Irish Lasskicker successfully defended her RAW Women's Title against Lita.

On the same night, Belair won a Women's Elimination Chamber match to secure a RAW Women's Title shot at WrestleMania 38. She defeated Lynch at The Show of Shows to become the champion.

Big Time Becks recently returned to RAW after losing her title to Belair at WrestleMania. She was confronted by a returning Asuka during her address to fans. Judging by Lynch's actions this week, it looks like fans are in for an explosive feud between the two former women's champions.

What do you make of Becky Lynch's cry for help? Let us know in the comments section below.

