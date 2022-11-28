"Her character is so stale" - Wrestling fans suggest that Alexa Bliss and former Universal Champion are the two biggest downfalls in WWE

Wrestling fans on Twitter have suggested that Alexa Bliss and Finn Balor are the two biggest downfalls in WWE.
Twitter user @svperio initiated the debate by tweeting regarding the same subject. This led to a back-and-forth between fans suggesting that Bliss' character has been stale for quite some time.
However, some fans disagreed with the tweet, claiming that both Balor and Bliss still have momentum on their side.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
Earlier this year, Balor joined the Judgment Day, replacing Edge in the faction. This led to an "I Quit" match between the two men at Extreme Rules, with the former Universal Champion walking out with the win.
Judgment Day has been feuding with The OC for weeks. At the recently concluded Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, Balor defeated AJ Styles in a singles match.
Alexa Bliss recently opened up on the possibility of holding another championship in WWE
Alexa Bliss was recently the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka. However, the duo dropped the titles at Crown Jewel to Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, Bliss claimed that she would be open to holding another title in WWE but is more interested in the creative aspect. She said:
"We see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it's nice to see new people hold titles, like I was really super excited when Liv [Morgan] won the [SmackDown Women's] title. So it's cool to have different opponents, and if I'm not going to be a champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So it's nice to see the other girls have their moments. But I also want to be the character that's working across from them. For me it's, obviously, I would love to be champ again, but for me, it's the creative aspect that really drives me."
Alexa Bliss is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. In recent weeks, WWE has teased the idea of bringing back her dark character once again.
We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here