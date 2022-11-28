"Her character is so stale" - Wrestling fans suggest that Alexa Bliss and former Universal Champion are the two biggest downfalls in WWE

Wrestling fans on Twitter have suggested that Alexa Bliss and Finn Balor are the two biggest downfalls in WWE.

Twitter user @svperio initiated the debate by tweeting regarding the same subject. This led to a back-and-forth between fans suggesting that Bliss' character has been stale for quite some time.

However, some fans disagreed with the tweet, claiming that both Balor and Bliss still have momentum on their side.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Toubi @Noodle_ZlP christmas @svperio downfalls that truly need to be studied. Alexa should have never been on the main event in the first place

A! 🇧🇷🇵🇹 @Athxrvx03

A! 🇧🇷🇵🇹 @Athxrvx03

But this Judgment Day Balor atleast feels more important than 2017-19 version of him to me tbh I'd have 100% agreed with Finn one if it was 2021 or 2017-19 one

Allen Targaryen @Self_Made_Allen I wouldn't call Finn a downfall. He just never touching a main title again

christmas @svperio @PMercier31 no bc she hasn't been booked well. I personally didn't mind her character work the past 2 years, it's wwe who failed to properly book it. let's look at 2019 alexa and compare it to now, u tell me who's better..

christmas @svperio @trayday94 yeah alexa is definitely at the peak of her career rn and finn is for sure in the best faction of all time that totally isn't flopping

NOT ARIANA🤍 @leavemealonefqg @svperio as an alexa bliss fan since 2016, i 100% agree with this. her character is so stale, and ppl think putting her back into dark alexa the thing that made her character stale is a good idea. dark alexa ran its course, let's move on.

JC @ohmygoshronniee @svperio finn is 50/50. i mean he should be booked like his 2019-2021 NXT run but he's not doing too bad with the Judgement day plus he's due for a big push in 2023.

Earlier this year, Balor joined the Judgment Day, replacing Edge in the faction. This led to an "I Quit" match between the two men at Extreme Rules, with the former Universal Champion walking out with the win.

Judgment Day has been feuding with The OC for weeks. At the recently concluded Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, Balor defeated AJ Styles in a singles match.

Alexa Bliss recently opened up on the possibility of holding another championship in WWE

Alexa Bliss was recently the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka. However, the duo dropped the titles at Crown Jewel to Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, Bliss claimed that she would be open to holding another title in WWE but is more interested in the creative aspect. She said:

"We see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it's nice to see new people hold titles, like I was really super excited when Liv [Morgan] won the [SmackDown Women's] title. So it's cool to have different opponents, and if I'm not going to be a champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So it's nice to see the other girls have their moments. But I also want to be the character that's working across from them. For me it's, obviously, I would love to be champ again, but for me, it's the creative aspect that really drives me."

Alexa Bliss is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. In recent weeks, WWE has teased the idea of bringing back her dark character once again.

