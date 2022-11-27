Alexa Bliss recently shared that she would love to have another championship run in WWE and evolve her character.

The Goddess is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. She recently held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Asuka, but their reign didn't last very long, as they lost it less than a week after winning it.

Bliss is one of the top female stars in the company, and she has shared the ring with many notable stars and Legends, such as Ronda Rousey and Trish Stratus.

Speaking to BT Sport, Alexa Bliss stated that she would be interested in holding another title in WWE, but the creative aspect of wrestling is what drives her the most.

"We see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it's nice to see new people hold titles, like I was really super excited when Liv [Morgan] won the [SmackDown Women's] title. So it's cool to have different opponents, and if I'm not going to be a champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So it's nice to see the other girls have their moments. But I also want to be the character that's working across from them. For me it's, obviously, I would love to be champ again, but for me, it's the creative aspect that really drives me," said Bliss. [From 0:50 to 1:16]

Alexa Bliss comments on what she's looking forward to in 2023

Little Miss Bliss returned to WWE earlier this year after taking time off. Before her absence, she was aligned with The Fiend for quite some time and portrayed a horror-themed character.

Bliss is currently a babyface, but WWE has been teasing a character change for her involving Bray Wyatt.

When asked what she's looking forward to next year, Alexa Bliss stated:

"I want to evolve. I want to evolve my character, I want to see what else I can become, and I think that's my main goal. I think there's a lot more to explore, there's every single type of person out there, so why not portray them all?" [From 0:08 to 0:39]

Alexa Bliss is currently set to compete in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. She will be a part of Bianca Belair's team.

