"Her ego is out of control" - A lot of people were glad former champion left WWE, claims ex-employee Tommy Carlucci

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently made a surprising claim about a former multi-time Women's Champion. He disclosed that he was told she was difficult to work with backstage.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) joined the Stamford-based company in 2012. Over the next decade, the 33-year-old became one of the top female talents in the promotion, winning six World Titles. However, she controversially left in 2022 after walking out during an episode of Monday Night RAW, along with Naomi, when they were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Last year, The CEO joined AEW.

In a recent tweet, Mone refused a fan's request to list who she would like to hire in All Elite Wrestling, claiming if she did "the other place would sign them." While addressing her tweet on The Coach & Bro Show, Carlucci claimed the AEW TBS Champion's ego was out of control. Meanwhile, he recalled WWE producers telling him she was difficult to work with, claiming many were glad when she left the Stamford-based company.

"Her ego is out of control here. At WWE, she wasn't easy to work with backstage. I know that from a lot of producers there. So, I think a lot of people were glad when she left the company," he said. [20:56 - 21:06]

Will Mercedes Mone return to WWE? Ric Flair gives his take

In an interview with The Breakfast Club last year, Mercedes Mone addressed whether she believed she would ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment. She stated that she did not think so and that she was very happy with how she has been treated in AEW.

However, Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently predicted that the current AEW TBS Champion would eventually make a comeback to the Stamford-based company. He claimed the 33-year-old does not have many good opponents in Tony Khan's promotion.

"Right now, I do [think WWE is a better fit], yeah, because she doesn't have that many good opponents over there [in AEW]. Everybody's good. To be in the business, you've got to be good, but to be great, that encompasses a whole different word. 'Great' and 'good'—you know what I mean? And I truly believe she'll end up over there," Fair said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Several wrestlers have returned to the Stamford-based company after having stints in AEW, including Cody Rhodes, Andrade, and Shawn Spears. It would be interesting to see if Mone eventually joins that list.

