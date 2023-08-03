This week was an emotional episode of WWE's The Bump as it was announced that Kayla Braxton would be exiting the show. Meghan Morant will be taking her spot on the weekly show moving forward and Paul Heyman was on-hand to send a message to Kayla on her final episode.

The Wiseman for The Tribal Chief sent in a recorded video where he got somewhat emotional about Braxton's exit before he went on to claim that it was all for the camera and showed his true colors.

"It is one of my greatest professional honors, and personal honors, to have spent these past two years working with Kayla. I have admired this remarkable woman, even more remarkable talent, since she first showed up here in WWE."

The cameras were then thought to be turned off and Heyman continued to talk thinking he wasn't being filmed.

"Oh, she's so extraordinary, you know she really is sapiosexual right, and that's why she loves me, because I am The Wiseman. I'm the smartest guy in the room, so who else would she be sapiosexual about? Her lust for me just has absolutely no boundaries or anything."

Paul Heyman will be a huge part of WWE SummerSlam this weekend

Paul Heyman was in New York sending the message to Kayla Braxton since he had been on ESPN with Roman Reigns to promote his upcoming Tribal Combat match this weekend at SummerSlam.

Reigns will take on his cousin Jey Uso in one of the toughest matches of his career and many fans believe that this could be the end of The Bloodline if Uso is able to overcome The Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

