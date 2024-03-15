"Here we go," "How long until he is fired again?" - Fans react to CM Punk's backstage altercation with massive WWE star

Twitter is abuzz with a variety of reactions over a top WWE name's claim about CM Punk.

It looks like The Second City Saint isn't a fan of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Before the former made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames, Booker T criticized him on a bunch of occasions on his podcast. Shortly after Punk returned, he confronted Booker T backstage and called him a flip-flopper.

Booker T recently talked about almost getting into an altercation with CM Punk on this week's episode of NXT. Fans couldn't help but take shots at the unfortunate situation on Twitter.

What exactly did Booker T say about his run-in with CM Punk?

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that he saw CM Punk at this week's NXT tapings. He then laughed it off and said that he almost had a 'little' run-in with the former WWE Champion. Booker T then assured the fans that he would talk about the incident later.

Punk made his massive return to pro wrestling when he debuted in AEW three years ago. He had an epic run in the company and feuded with a bunch of top names, including Jon Moxley and MJF.

The Second City Saint's run was marred by a real-life fight that he had with The Elite backstage at All Out 2022. He didn't appear on AEW TV for quite some time following the incident, and many fans feared that this was it for him in terms of an AEW stint. Punk did return, though, but this run didn't last long either.

Punk's AEW run came to an end after he had an altercation with Jack Perry backstage at All In: London last year. AEW President Tony Khan later said that he feared for his life during the incident. Khan also terminated Punk from the company. Punk was away from the wrestling limelight for months on end before he made his way back to WWE after almost a decade. He came out during the final moments of Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Punk has been a WWE mainstay since his big return last year.

Many fans on Twitter believed that it was only a matter of time before Punk got into a fight with someone backstage in WWE. Fans are patiently waiting for Booker T to spill the beans on the incident.

