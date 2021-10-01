WATCH: Who cut the top rope during Roman Reigns vs. The Demon at WWE Extreme Rules?

Roman Reigns defeated 'The Demon' Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules after the top rope completely broke. This has left fans confused.

However, a part of the mystery is solved, thanks to some fan-shot footage of how WWE pulled off the finish and who caused the top rope to break.

Balor stepped up to Reigns during their Extreme Rules Match and supposedly "hulked up" when The Demon's heartbeat began playing. He rose to his feet and decimated The Tribal Chief, as the arena filled with red lighting.

When Finn Balor went for the Coup de Grace, the top rope snapped and sent him crashing to the mat. This allowed Roman Reigns to spear him and retain his Universal Championship.

Fans on Twitter predictably went berserk, with some hilarious reactions to the Extreme Rules finish that ranged from memes to critiques. Another Twitter user recently posted a fan-shot video from Extreme Rules that shows who was responsible for the top rope breaking.

It was a cameraman or somebody disguised as one. He jumped off the ring apron on the opposite side to Balor as the lighting went back to normal. He had an object in his hand, speculated either to be a knife or bolt cutters. Check it out below:

What's next for Finn Balor and Roman Reigns after WWE Extreme Rules?

It remains to be seen how WWE explains the finish to Extreme Rules. An option would be to reveal this footage and book a 'Whodunit' angle, with a heel Superstar being disguised as the cameraman who cost Finn Balor. This would be a great storyline for him, following his feud with Roman Reigns.

As for the Universal Champion, he's pretty busy. Reigns will defend his title against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. There's so much intrigue over Paul Heyman's role during this feud. Should The Tribal Chief retain the Universal Title, he'll face the WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series.

Also Read

What would you like to see in the fallout of Extreme Rules with Finn Balor? Let us know in the comments below.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo remembers a story Owen Hart refused to participate in right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh