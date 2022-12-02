WWE Superstars recently presented Bristol police officer Alec Lurato with a custom Championship belt.

Officer Lurato was hurt in a shooting in Bristol, Connecticut last month. The incident saw two officers from the Police Department, Sgt. Alez Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, lose their lives.

The Stamford-based promotion was in Hartford for the November 18 episode of SmackDown. With the town being close to Bristol, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville visited the city and presented Officer Lurato with a custom Championship.

Bristol Police Department posted a picture of the superstars presenting the title to their officer on Facebook. The post also stated that the company has been supporting the families of Sgt. Hamzy and Lt. DeMonte, who lost their lives in the line of fire.

“The WWE was in Hartford CT recently at the XL Center and presented Bristol Connecticut Police Department Officer Alec Iurato with a belt. The WWE has been not only been a great support to our heroes LT. Dustin Demonte & SGT. Alex Hamzy’s families, but also the Bristol Connecticut Police Department. Thank you for your Support!!! We appreciate YOU!”

WWE released a Community Impact Report for last year

WWE released a Community Impact report for 2021 in April of this year. In the report, the company has highlighted the social work it partook in over the course of the year.

The promotion raised nearly $4.2 Million in contributions and organized nearly 57 events across 35 organizations within the last year.

In a short clip on the company's website, Stephanie McMahon, the then-Chief Branding Officer (now co-CEO), highlighted the Stamford-based promotion's work done for social betterment.

"WWE is all about storytelling. But some of the most important stories are the ones that happened outside of the ring like participating in unified bowling, teaming superstars with Special Olympics athletes in Brooklyn, New York, recognizing local heroes in Las Vegas like Sergeant Al Reader, who developed a program that delivered hundreds of pounds of food to the local community every week in response to COVID or leading an anti-bullying rally with male and female students in Saudi Arabia at King Faisal School. We want to amplify the efforts of all of our community partners and showcase some of their work to bring about positive change in the lives of so many," said Stephanie McMahon.

The company has been associated with social organizations like Make-a-Wish and Special Olympics, and has run programs like 'Be a Star' and Connor's Cure.

