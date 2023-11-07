"Hey dumba***s, it's on the belt" - 330-pound WWE star calls out haters following RAW

WWE had a major task at hand this past Monday night - to feature the Crown Jewel fallout as well as kickstart the Road to Survivor Series. For the most part, they succeeded at that.

With less than three weeks for Survivor Series, the creative team wasted little time before establishing three major contests for the premium live event. One of them is Gunther defending his IC title against The Miz. The A-Lister became the new No. 1 Contender by pinning Bronson Reed in a Fatal-4 Way match on RAW.

Reed took to social media ahead of the show (check it here) to promote the match. In the reel, he called the belt the "Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship," which resulted in fans calling him out. Gunther also makes it a point to call the title the same.

As a follow-up to this, the Aussie blasted haters by highlighting the word 'Heavyweight' engraved on the IC title. He even added a six-word message:

"Hey dumba***s, it's on the belt," Bronson wrote on Instagram.

Bronson Reed's Instagram story

Plenty of fans are rooting for The Miz in the upcoming title contest, as they feel the WWE veteran has earned his place in the history books. Moreover, if done right, they believe that The A-Lister could be the one to finally dethrone The Ring General.

Bronson Reed credits a Bloodline member for creative contribution upon WWE return

In April, Bronson Reed entered a brief program with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which culminated in the two behemoths challenging Austin Theory for the latter's US title at Backlash. A vignette aired to promote the Aussie, in which he was billed as 'Mr. Nice Guy'.

While speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Bronson Reed disclosed that Paul Heyman played a part in that monicker:

"That actually wasn’t my idea (to be billed as Mr. Nice Guy) but, it is sort of input so, you know, I’ve been watching a few different television shows that has a character that’s sort of similar to what I do. Australian TV shows and the Mr. Nice Guy was actually Paul Heyman. He suggested that and obviously when such a great mind of the business like Paul Heyman suggests anything, you should go with it because he knows what he’s talking about," Reed elaborated. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Next year's February premium live event is promoted as Elimination Chamber: Perth, as the show is set to emanate from Perth, Australia. Many WWE Superstars from down under are likely looking forward to returning to their home country for the major event.

