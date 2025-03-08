"Hey, you're going to that spot too much" - Tiffany Stratton gets criticism from WWE veteran after SmackDown encounter (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Tiffany Stratton's latest performance inside the squared circle. The star was in action on SmackDown this week.

Ad

Tiffy Time was in full force this week, as the reigning WWE Women's Champion squared off with Piper Niven in a non-title match. Piper gave a tough fight to The Buff Barbie, with Chelsea Green offering the occasional distraction. However, Stratton came up with the win after she hit Niven with The Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

In the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell pointed out that Tiffany Stratton resorted to handstands and other athletic moves too much during her match. The veteran felt that considering fans watch a lot of wrestling these days, they could easily pinpoint the repetitive nature of the spot.

Ad

Trending

"When she's doing the handstands and all this, then on the third one, of course, it backfires on her. People watch wrestling so much now; they can almost tell, 'Hey, you're going to that spot too much. You're going to that move too much!'" he said. [From 15:40 onwards]

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

After the encounter, Tiffany Stratton did not get a chance to celebrate her win. Charlotte Flair showed up and brutally attacked the WWE Women's Champion. The Queen locked her in the Figure Eight.

It will be interesting to see if The Blonde Bombshell gets her revenge on Charlotte when the two stars lock horns at WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback