''Hey, I saved your career'' - What Ric Flair told 5-time WWE Champion  

Ric Flair is a legendary icon in WWE and can be credited with helping many superstars during their careers. One such name is Kurt Angle. The former WWE Champion revealed that it was Ric Flair's advice that made him choose WWE over WCW in 1996.

Ric Flair tried to recruit Kurt Angle to pro-wrestling in 1996 and had told him to join WWE instead of WCW. Angle has revealed that Flair often tells him that he saved his career by recommending him to join WWE.

Speaking on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympian revealed that Ric Flair's conversation with him in 1996 had a major part to play in helping Angle reach his true potential. Angle admitted that had he joined WCW, his career would not have taken off like it did in WWE.

''Oh God, Ric brings it up all the time. He actually rubs it in my face: 'Hey, I saved your career by going to WWF instead of WCW. But Ric was right. I think if I went to WCW, they probably wouldn’t have utilized me like WWE did. I’m very grateful for Ric’s advice. He directed me in the right direction,'' said Angle about Ric Flair

Kurt Angle on how Ric Flair is an honest person

5-time WWE champion Kurt Angle praised Flair, saying that as a wrestler he is not selfish at all. He further stated that The Nature Boy is not a political person and always tries to look out for people. Saying that Flair is one to always give the right advice.

Kurt Angle finally joined WWE in 1998 and instantly became one of the biggest stars during the attitude era. Interestingly, Ric Flair was not a part of WWE at the time and it was only after the company purchased WCW that Flair returned to WWE in 2001.

