"Hey man you ok," "Hugs" - Mick Foley's tweet leaves fans in a state of worry

WWE fans are concerned after viewing Mick Foley's latest post on Twitter, which is probably his last.

Foley is one of the greatest to ever grace the pro wrestling ring. He has been active on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for years on end at this point. Judging by his latest Twitter post, it seems like he is done with the social media platform and won't post on it ever again.

Mick Foley addressed his fans in what seems like his final tweet and thanked them for their support. He added that he won't be posting on Twitter anymore.

Here is Mick's tweet, as well as some notable fan reactions to the same:

"Hello, this is Mick. To quote Popeye the Sailor: “That’s all I can stands, ‘cause I can’t stands no more!” I am grateful for all of you who followed me and for the opportunities this platform afforded me…but this is my last post on here."

Mick Foley's honest thoughts on his career

Foley is a multiple-time World Champion and is a WWE Hall of Famer. The Hardcore Legend put over a long list of in-ring greats during his time in WWE, including the likes of Randy Orton, Triple H, and Edge.

In an interview with Ring Rust Radio, Foley opened up about his career and stated that he believes he exceeded everyone's expectations:

"There's a really great quote from Jim Ross' book Slobber Knocker and I read an excerpt from it today where he talked about how little faith Mr. McMahon had in me when I arrived,” Foley said. "He was basically agreeing to the hire just so JR could find out what it's like to have his heart broken by a character you believed in that won't turn out to be anything. For a guy who wasn't as it turned out to be, brought in to be a big deal and who was in sense brought in to fail, I not only thought I exceeded everyone's expectations, but I thought I got plenty of credit. I really do." [H/T: Bleacher Report]

Foley is one of the most beloved personalities in the pro wrestling business. Here's hoping the former WWE Champion is doing well.

