Survivor Series: WarGames is shaping to potentially be one of the best match cards of any Premium Live Event in recent memory. Fans are excited about the event and strongly believe that Tegan Nox might be making a major return at the event.

After Crown Jewel 2022, Damage CTRL continued their assault on RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss on the red brand. It was later announced that the Women's WarGames match would take place with Bayley and Belair as the captains of their respective teams.

Meanwhile, Mia Yim recently returned to WWE and quickly targeted The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley as she assisted The O.C. The two have not settled their score inside the ring, but after Yim decided to join Team Belair, Ripley joined Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross for WarGames.

Fans are excited about the event and wondering who the fifth member of Team Belair might be. After much speculation involving injured superstars such as Candice LeRae, Becky Lynch, and even Beth Phoniex, the WWE Universe thinks the final member would be the returning Tegan Nox:

Last year, Tegan Nox was drafted to RAW but never made an appearance for the brand. She was later released from the company.

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai have a history at WarGames

In 2017, Tegan Nox signed with the company as she participated in the Mae Young Classic. Unfortunately, she suffered multiple injuries at both Mae Young Classics, which caused her to miss the event.

In 2019, she returned and became part of a tag team with Dakota Kai called Team Kick. The duo worked for the Black and Gold brand. Before Survivor Series got WarGames, the gimmick match was a TakeOver event in NXT.

During the first-ever Women's WarGames match, Dakota Kai turned on Tegan Nox and assaulted her before leaving the match. Fortunately, Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae won the match for the team.

It seems like history might repeat itself as fans believe Nox is on her way back to the company and will get her revenge on Dakota Kai at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Who do you think will be the final member of Team Belair for Survivor Series? Sound off in the comment section.

