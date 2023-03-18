WWE is set to host its biggest event of the year. With less than three weeks to go, the company is still booking new matches for the PLE in Hollywood. However, fans are extremely disappointed with the addition of new matches as it contains no major stakes or stories for the superstars involved.

Last night, WWE announced two new matches for WrestleMania 39 which revolves around the men's and women's tag team divisions. The first team to qualify for the said match was Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after they defeated the team of Tegan Nox and Emma.

Fans were extremely disappointed in the company for booking a multi-person tag team match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. They called out the creative for booking quantity over quality. Fans are also unhappy about women stars teaming up out of the blue and forming tag teams for such tournaments.

Check out some of the reactions:

That E-Girl Omega | THOT @OmegaLulu2sleep @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @EmmaWWE @TeganNoxWWE I know alotta people are upset at this. But Honestly I wanted a Big Women's Tag Match at Wrestlemania with Winners becoming like #1 contenders or something for the Titles. Ontop of women's tag titles also being defended. It's a chance to truly put the tag division out there @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @EmmaWWE @TeganNoxWWE I know alotta people are upset at this. But Honestly I wanted a Big Women's Tag Match at Wrestlemania with Winners becoming like #1 contenders or something for the Titles. Ontop of women's tag titles also being defended. It's a chance to truly put the tag division out there

OUUCreative @OUUCreative @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @EmmaWWE



Meaning the Tag Champions are in a 6-woman tag???



Who is booking this PPV? Outside of a Roman vs. Cody, KO/Sami vs. Usos, and Rey vs. Dom, everything is WRONG lol @TeganNoxWWE So there's a Fatal 4 Way tag match for....nothing.Meaning the Tag Champions are in a 6-woman tag???Who is booking this PPV? Outside of a Roman vs. Cody, KO/Sami vs. Usos, and Rey vs. Dom, everything is WRONG lol @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @EmmaWWE @TeganNoxWWE So there's a Fatal 4 Way tag match for....nothing.Meaning the Tag Champions are in a 6-woman tag???Who is booking this PPV? Outside of a Roman vs. Cody, KO/Sami vs. Usos, and Rey vs. Dom, everything is WRONG lol

Dicxubus @Dicxubus



When two of your “top” women are Raquel and Liv Morgan, AND they have to be put in a lopsided extremely predictable tag match to get them (for some reason) on WM… terrible @WWE Smackdown’s women’s division is easily the weakest/worst women’s division I’ve seen in a very long timeWhen two of your “top” women are Raquel and Liv Morgan, AND they have to be put in a lopsided extremely predictable tag match to get them (for some reason) on WM… terrible @WWE Smackdown’s women’s division is easily the weakest/worst women’s division I’ve seen in a very long timeWhen two of your “top” women are Raquel and Liv Morgan, AND they have to be put in a lopsided extremely predictable tag match to get them (for some reason) on WM… terrible

It will be interesting to see which superstars will qualify over the coming weeks for their respective fatal four-way tag team matches at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will reportedly wrestle on both nights at WrestleMania 39

After months of holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai finally lost their titles to Becky Lynch and Lita with the help of Trish Stratus.

However, the rivalry between the six women has not ended, and the company announced a massive six-person tag team match between Damage CTRL and Lynch, Lita, and Stratus for WrestleMania 39.

According to a recent report, WWE has plans to crown a new women's tag team champion at the event. This could possibly mean that the fatal four-way match and the six-woman tag match will take place on Night 1.

The next night, the winners of the fatal four-way match could meet the champions for a title match. Currently, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are heavily favored to be crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions at the event.

What are your thoughts on the women's tag team division? Sound off in the comment section below.

