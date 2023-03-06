WWE planning a title change at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning to crown new tag team champions at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The tag team division in WWE has been hot as of late, with The Usos' historic title reign possibly on the verge of coming to an end due to the dysfunction surrounding The Bloodline. Lita and Becky Lynch recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on RAW.

Damage CTRL didn't defend the tag titles for a couple of months before last Monday's RAW, but it appears WWE wants to build the division back up on the road to WrestleMania.

According to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is planning to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium.

Bryan Alvarez noted that Ronda Rousey re-aggravated a non-serious injury and will be back in action soon. Dave Meltzer said that the company is hoping for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to win the titles at WrestleMania.

"From what I understand, she's [Ronda Rousey] limited [and] probably will be out and exactly how much she will be recovered by, when she's wrestling again, is unknown. But the hope is that they [Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey] will still win the tag team titles at WrestleMania. That was the original idea. That's still the hope," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Ronda Rousey recently broke character at a WWE Live Event

Ronda Rousey is currently portraying a heel character on SmackDown, but it appears that she recently broke character at a recent WWE Live Event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was set to team up with Shayna Baszler for a match against Natalya and Tegan Nox. Rousey had some fun before the bell and ran around the ring as the referee chased her around.

Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the final episode of the blue brand in 2022. She did not attempt to regain her lost crown from The Queen and did not participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Instead, she has been focusing on her tag team with Shayna Baszler.

It will be interesting to see how Rousey and Baszler's potential tag team run pans out in the near future.

