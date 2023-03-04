"Roman about to put Jimmy in the guillotine" - Twitter erupts after Roman Reigns warns fellow Bloodline member on SmackDown

The wrestling world has reacted to Roman Reigns warning Jimmy Uso on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Head of the Table issued a final warning to his Bloodline stablemate in the absence of Jey Uso, who hasn't been seen with the faction since Royal Rumble 2023.

Reacting to The Tribal Chief's comments from the Friday Night show, fans on Twitter claimed that Jimmy Uso will have to suffer on behalf of his brother. One user also suggested that Roman Reigns would put Jimmy in a guillotine choke, much like he has done in the past.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Tawanna ☝🏿🩸 @RElGNSSECTION Roman about to put Jimmy in the guillotine next week while Solo just stand there so he can get Jey to show up Roman about to put Jimmy in the guillotine next week while Solo just stand there so he can get Jey to show up 👀 https://t.co/N810C7BG3Y

Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” @JoshGreshamORG "if jey's not back in the bloodline in one week, I'm not gonna blame sami, I'm gonna blame jimmy" -roman reigns



RUN, UCE, RUN! "if jey's not back in the bloodline in one week, I'm not gonna blame sami, I'm gonna blame jimmy" -roman reignsRUN, UCE, RUN! https://t.co/tV5CSRw8RQ

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr



It will end with Roman Reigns manipulating Jimmy Uso.



#Smackdown #WWE The Bloodline story began with Roman Reigns manipulating Jey Uso.It will end with Roman Reigns manipulating Jimmy Uso. The Bloodline story began with Roman Reigns manipulating Jey Uso. It will end with Roman Reigns manipulating Jimmy Uso. #Smackdown #WWE https://t.co/41Exq4Y0mH

Renee🌹Roman Reigns 9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣➕Days 🐐 @ReneeRe8333



Jimmy is caught in the middle🥺

#SmackDown It’s Roman telling Jimmy Uso he’s running out of patience with him.Jimmy is caught in the middle🥺 It’s Roman telling Jimmy Uso he’s running out of patience with him.Jimmy is caught in the middle🥺 #SmackDown https://t.co/hR1OT4MK37

Dave: a verbose charlatan @daveusesthis “If Jey doesn’t come back, I’m not gonna blame Sami—I’m gonna blame Jimmy”



Seeds are being planted for the eventual Usos/Roman-Solo tag match “If Jey doesn’t come back, I’m not gonna blame Sami—I’m gonna blame Jimmy”Seeds are being planted for the eventual Usos/Roman-Solo tag match

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode

#Smackdown Jimmy hesitated to finish off Sami, Roman is pissed bro. It's not looking good for Jimmy man Jimmy hesitated to finish off Sami, Roman is pissed bro. It's not looking good for Jimmy man 😭#Smackdown

This week's SmackDown was another important episode in The Bloodline story. The faction opened the show with Roman Reigns finally coming face-to-face with Cody Rhodes for the first time ahead of their WrestleMania 39 clash.

There were also a couple of backstage segments featuring Reigns and his group. The main event of the show saw Solo Sikoa in action against Sami Zayn. The Tribal Chief ordered both Solo and Jimmy to finish off Zayn for good.

While Solo did get the victory on SmackDown, things didn't end on a positive note for The Bloodline. Post-match, he and Jimmy proceeded to attack Zayn. However, the tag team champion's hesitation led to Zayn getting the upper hand, courtesy of a Helluva Kick.

Now it remains to be seen if Jey Uso will appear on next week's SmackDown to save his brother.

What did you make of The Bloodline drama from this week's SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

