High-level TKO members blasted by veteran: “Vince McMahon is no longer there” (Exclusive)

The McMahon family had been the sole owners of WWE for decades after starting as the Capitol Wrestling Corporation. Vincent Kennedy McMahon, popularly known as Mr. McMahon, bought the company from his father in 1982 and made it into the global juggernaut it is today.
However, mid-way through 2022, he had to step away from his WWE duties, and Triple H was put in charge of the promotion's creative. Following this change, the company would then merge with Endeavour Group, which also owns UFC, to form TKO Group Holdings, with Endeavour owning the majority share.
Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was talking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he blasted high-level TKO members, stating that they don't know anything about wrestling. He said that the promotion needs someone like Mr. McMahon to be there since he left.
"The people that run TKO, Mark Shapiro, Ari Emanuel, bro, they know nothing about wrestling, they don't know anything about wrestling. Vince McMahon is no longer there. Somebody's got to be there. Somebody's got to be in that spot. But if there were an alternative, you would see heads roll." Russo said.
Following WWE's merger with Endeavour, the McMahons have a very small stake in the promotion now, and none of the McMahons are officially part of the company. The only representative of the family within WWE is Triple H, who is also Vince McMahon's son-in-law.
Meanwhile, WWE is set to host Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia, today. The event will see hometown stars like Rhea Ripley and Bronson Reed in action as they're both set for matches that will further their rivalries. Ripley will team up with IYO SKY to take on the Kabuki Warriors while Reed faces Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight.
