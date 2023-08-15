"High-school actresses at best" - Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell are not ready for TV, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE presented another packed episode of RAW which saw Rhea Ripley pick up a win over Indi Hartwell, with Candice LeRae accompanying the latter. While reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the female stars and felt they weren't fit to be on prime-time television.

Ripley is leading the women's division on the Red brand as the Women's World Champion and looks set to have a long reign with the title, possibly heading into WrestleMania.

The Australian star is one of the most heavily-featured stars in WWE, and despite her impressive run on the main roster, Vince Russo was not convinced by her acting chops. Ripley wasn't the only WWE star Russo called out for not being believable with their performances, as he also gave a blunt review of Hartwell and LeRae's work.

Here's what the former WWE writer revealed:

"All three of you ladies should not be on prime-time television. I am sorry, bro. Hire an acting coach and producers, and make them do reps and reps and reps till they are TV-ready. If it's not good enough, don't air it. Make them have to work. These are high-school actresses at best. All three of them." [27:50 – 28:30]

Vince Russo reveals the problem with WWE's current booking of Rhea Ripley

As seen on Monday Night RAW, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae attacked the Judgment Day member after the match before Dominik Mysterio rushed to save his Mami.

While Raquel Rodriguez was expected to be Rhea Ripley's primary title opponent, an injury has led to WWE bringing in different names to work with the champion.

Vince Russo deduced that WWE's plan is for Ripley to beat all of Raquel's friends while she spends some time on the sidelines with an injury. Vince continued:

"What they did here, just so you guys understand, so Raquel Rodriguez gets hurt, so all of a sudden, she can't wrestle. Okay, bro, so out of nowhere, 'Oh, she is friends with Candice LeRae and Indi.' Oh, okay, so now, Rhea Ripley is going to go through the friends because Raquel Rodriquez is hurt." [30:10 – 30:40]

Vince Russo wasn't moved by WWE's seemingly unoriginal ideas of building up towards matches. He stated that the end of this week's match between Ripley and Hartwell was just to set up a clash with LeRae.

Russo hilariously claimed that his four-year-old granddaughter could come up with the same angle:

"So that was the whole point of doing the Candice LeRae at the end because next week, you're going to get LeRae versus Rhea Ripley. My granddaughter, Emilia, bro, is four years old. If I gave her a box of crayons, she could write this show. That's how simplistic this is." [30:41 - 31:16]

Have you enjoyed Rhea Ripley's title run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here