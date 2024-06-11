Highly rated RAW star might be held back because of his family's history with WWE, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw a lot of incredible action in the lead-up to the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event. Fans saw Drew McIntyre defeat Finn Balor in the main event while Bron Breakker beat Ilja Dragunov in an action-packed match. Despite The Big Bad Booty Nephew's impressive start, former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that the Stamford-based company is not all in on the second-generation star.

After his win over his former NXT rival, Bron was not satisfied as he attacked Ilja and Ricochet backstage once again. Despite his valiant effort, the former Intercontinental Champion was laid out by the RAW Superstar. Following the vicious attack, The Future of Flight was loaded into an ambulance and was seemingly written off television.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo mentioned that Breakker should be destroying everyone and that he was disappointed with the company booking him in competitive matches. The 63-year-old thinks that WWE might not be totally in on him due to The Steiner Brothers' complicated history with the company.

"I would not put this past them one single bit. You still gotta remember bro, it's a very very checkered past with The Steiner Brothers. And I know Vince (McMahon) isn't there anymore bro, but wrestlers are wrestlers. Are they still gonna put a thumb on Bron Breakker?" Vince Russo said. [50:31 - 50:56]

Bron has looked impressive in his brief main roster run till now and it will be interesting to see what is next for the former NXT Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

