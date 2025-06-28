Hikuleo's new name in WWE revealed

Hikuleo, a former NJPW star, made his WWE debut tonight at Night of Champions. However, the 6ft 8in star won't be going by the same name in the global juggernaut, with his new name being confirmed during the Night of Champions post-show.
Hikuleo reportedly signed with the global juggernaut last year and was assigned to NXT. However, he did not make any appearances for the brand. He competed in a dark match and on the Main Event earlier this month before making his on-screen debut at the recently concluded premium live event.
The 34-year-old interfered during the Solo Sikoa-Jacob Fatu United States Championship match and helped the former defeat the Samoan Werewolf. The former NJPW star then aligned with Sikoa, confirming that he's the newest member of Solo's group.
As is the norm with many others who joined WWE before him, Hikuleo was also given a new name following his debut for the company. The 6ft 8in star was referred to as Tala Tonga during the Night of Champions post-show.
Solo Sikoa is already in a faction with Tala Tonga's family members, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. The group also has JC Mateo, who was known as Jeff Cobb before joining WWE.
