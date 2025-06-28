Hikuleo's new name in WWE revealed

Hikuleo, a former NJPW star, made his WWE debut tonight at Night of Champions. However, the 6ft 8in star won't be going by the same name in the global juggernaut, with his new name being confirmed during the Night of Champions post-show.

Ad

Hikuleo reportedly signed with the global juggernaut last year and was assigned to NXT. However, he did not make any appearances for the brand. He competed in a dark match and on the Main Event earlier this month before making his on-screen debut at the recently concluded premium live event.

The 34-year-old interfered during the Solo Sikoa-Jacob Fatu United States Championship match and helped the former defeat the Samoan Werewolf. The former NJPW star then aligned with Sikoa, confirming that he's the newest member of Solo's group.

Ad

Trending

As is the norm with many others who joined WWE before him, Hikuleo was also given a new name following his debut for the company. The 6ft 8in star was referred to as Tala Tonga during the Night of Champions post-show.

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa is already in a faction with Tala Tonga's family members, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. The group also has JC Mateo, who was known as Jeff Cobb before joining WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!