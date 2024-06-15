Hilarious double-botch happens within seconds for Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles match at Clash at the Castle 2024

Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles opened the show at Clash at the Castle: Scotland because the World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Drew McIntyre was always going to close this event in Glasgow, Scotland. In the seconds leading up to the "I Quit" match, a double botch took place.

When Cody Rhodes was being introduced, the television graphics were supposed to show his name as they normally do, however, that's not what happened. Instead, there was double botch because it showed him with the accolade of being "Women's Tag Team Champions" and then had "Talent Name" where Cody's name was supposed to show.

You can see the double error in the image below:

It certainly wasn't a good start to the night for the person in charge of the graphics. It's a laughable moment and a human error that was somehow just overlooked. It was taken off the air within less than a second.

The decision to have the "I Quit" Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship open the premium live event was a logical one. It's common knowledge that the two most important matches on a wrestling show are the main event and the opening match.

Since Cody Rhodes wasn't going to headline Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, it made sense to have him kick things off, so that the Scottish Warrior and Damian Priest could headline the premium live event with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.