Hilarious reason why Vince McMahon banned WWE referees’ names being called out

Vince McMahon is known for his strange behaviour in WWE and this one is definitely odd.

The WWE Chairman has never been known for being the most stable person in the world.

Vince McMahon the WWE Chairman

Vince McMahon is known for not being the most stable personality in the world of wrestling. The WWE Chairman has been involved in a lot of strange situations and has been known to make rather odd demands. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda was recently released from WWE along with a number of other WWE employees in April as a part of the cost-cutting measures.

Mike Chioda was on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcasts, where he opened up about Vince McMahon and how he banned the referees’ names being called out on WWE television.

Mike Chioda explains how Vince McMahon stopped referees’ names being said in WWE

While talking about his relationship with Vince McMahon, Mike Chioda talked about how his name was being announced by the commentary desk on a regular basis on televised shows. However, apparently there was a referee whose name was being announced on WWE once that Vince McMahon did not recognize. When this was the case, he objected and said that referees’ names should not be mentioned on WWE television at all, in classic Vince McMahon fashion.

Vince McMahon banned referees’ names being announced on WWE shows altogether because he had not recognized that one name.

“I didn’t get that. I believe they were saying my name too much and the referees’ name too much. But it wasn’t with me though, it was with another referee and he didn’t recognize their name, and he was like, ‘Who is this? Whose name is this?’ And they said, ‘Oh it’s the referee.’ He goes, ‘Goddammit, I am done hearing the referee’s name. I don’t want to hear the referee’s name no more.’ So I was like, thanks for that ref. They were putting their name over too much and he didn’t recognize his name.”

Chris Jericho also added to this saying that this was something that was characteristic of Vince McMahon, that if he saw one name that he did not recognize in WWE, he banned everyone’s names being mentioned again, at least until he forgot the order and asked why their names were not being announced.

“That’s classic Vince, he sees one name he doesn’t recognize and suddenly everybody’s name can never be mentioned again.”