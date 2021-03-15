WWE legend reveals hilarious story of Brock Lesnar scaring 300 fans 

AEW star and WWE legend Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's podcast Oral Sessions. Wight spoke about a number of topics during his appearance, including why he signed with AEW after all these years in WWE and which AEW stars he wants to face. Wight also revealed a funny story about Brock Lesnar scaring a group of fans in Australia.

Wight has won a whole host of titles during his career, including world championships in both WWE and WCW. Although he is unlikely to hold the world title in AEW, it will still be interesting to see him compete inside the ring apart from his role in commentary.

During the podcast, Paul Wight revealed a hilarious story from a WWE tour of Australia. Wight was coming out of the gate and the WWE Superstars were met by around 300 WWE fans with a rope keeping everyone away. Wight described how he saw Brock Lesnar coming out of the gate when a fan grabbed his sunglasses. Wight then described how Lesnar reacted and how he scared the fans there:

"So we come right to the (airport gate). And they had some little club rope trying to keep everyone away. It was pretty bad. Brock comes out with his glasses on, blonde hair; just mad at the world because he's been traveling for 20 hours. If you know Brock, he's the sweetest guy you've ever met if he likes you. If he doesn't… it's not going to end well for you."

"And I remember pictures going off, people are screaming; someone snatched his glasses off. He looked at everybody like this and everyone pulled their cameras down. And everyone there got scared. Then he flinched and 300 people went 'HUH!' They all gasped. I started laughing so hard. And he says 'I appreciate it in advance before you take a picture.' Then he walks off. And I have tears in my eyes." H/T: WrestlingINC

WWE legend Paul Wight set to do color commentary in AEW

Apart from a role inside the AEW ring in the future, Paul Wight is also set to do color commentary on AEW's new show Dark Elevation. During his interview with Renee Paquette, Wight spoke about how doing color commentary is a longtime passion of his.