"Him being mad on video games" - WWE RAW Star on experience with AJ Styles prior to working with him

When the hottest free agent in 2016 arrived in WWE at the Royal Rumble, fans responded with loud cheers. AJ Styles was a legend even before signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Mia Yim returned to the company last year as a member of the RAW roster, immediately aligning herself with The O.C. and subsequently feuding with The Judgment Day.

Being in an envious spot as a newcomer, Mia Yim revealed her first interactions with AJ Styles, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. She recalled The Bullet Club members as being the "cool kids," and yet the Good Brothers did not treat her any differently when she joined them for a meet and greet while working together at Impact Wrestling.

"We weren't tight, um, it was a very much like hey how are you good and then we had like a meet and greet together which was um, *chuckles* like I said the Bullet Club to me is like the cool kids, so I'm like I'm doing a meet and greet with the cool kids, I'm very shy [...] they were always really really cool." Mia Yim recalled. [12:12-12:39]

She further shared an anecdote about Gallows petting her dog and also mentioned her experience with AJ Styles prior to being part of the on-screen faction.

"I remember at Impact when they were in Dallas I brought my dogs, and my lady dog Jolene loved Doc, loved Gallows, and it was like, I would see her with him and I'm like I have to go take her outside but I don't want to like, I just see him petting her and I don't want to take her away so I'm just gonna watch." Mia Yim said. "Just seeing how they were and how they never treated me any differently or anything because you can always tell [...] they were always super kind and super sweet and like AJ, my experience with him was him being mad on video games." [12:40-13:25]

Mia then concluded by stating that it was really flattering to know that The O.C. wanted her to be part of their team.

You can watch the entire interview here.

AJ Styles responded to Cody Rhodes teaming up with the Good Brothers in an upcoming WWE event

Cody Rhodes is the number-one superstar to look out for on the Road to WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare might just be a game-changer to hit the WWE Universe like a wrecking ball if he manages to dethrone Roman Reigns at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of the Show of Shows, Cody will team up with the Good Brothers at select WWE live events. The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner posted the news on his Twitter, to which The Phenomenal One responded:

"Sounds like a good team. We got your back." Styles wrote.

It's unclear whether Mia Yim and The O.C. will continue on the red brand as a unit following Styles' return and what WWE has in store for the former WWE Champion as he heals from injuries.

