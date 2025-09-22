"Him or no one at all" - William Regal demanded WWE sign top star; even cancelled tryout

WWE Legend William Regal has been responsible for the acquisition of a lot of young talent in the Stamford-based company. It was recently revealed that Regal actually cancelled a whole tryout to acquire a certain WWE star. The star is none other than the Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser recently spoke in an interview with Kennt Jeder where he talked about how he became a part of WWE. He mentioned that former NXT General Manager had cancelled a tour in Germany to get Kaiser in the company. He stated that Regal made a major exception for him as he didn't even give a tryout.

"Actually, a tour through Germany was originally planned and they wanted to look at talent everywhere in Germany and then Mr. William Regal said, we'll take this guy, cancel the tour, we don't need anyone else. It's either him or no one at all. And then they called me and said, listen, you don't need to do a tryout. Which is a huge, a huge exception. I don't know of anyone else where that was the case. Everyone did a tryout at some point. All of them several, actually. Several tryouts and so on and so forth, but yes, I then had the great privilege of getting involved." Kaiser said. [10:06-10:38]

William Regal was the backbone of the Black and Gold era of NXT. It's great to see him receive the praise he deserves for his decisions.

William Regal returned to NXT for the Homecoming episode

William Regal was one of the most important figures in the initial years of the Black and Gold brand. He served as the General Manager of the brand for several years. He made his return to the brand after a very long time on last week's Homecoming episode.

During the NXT Homecoming show, Triple H and Shawn Michaels were in the ring. The two were having a nice conversation until the Game asked Shawn to give him back the control of NXT. The exchange suddenly got heated before Regal came out to settle things. In a hilarious spot, he asked both men to settle this issue in a WarGames match.

Regal's WarGames announcements were one of the best parts of his run as General Manager. Fans loved to see his return on the show.

