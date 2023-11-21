Hint on LWO members' stance with the group following Santos Escobar's betrayal

A new angle for WWE Superstar Santos Escobar and Latino World Order is now making rounds on social media.

The Friday Night SmackDown following WWE Crown Jewel, Carlito blamed Escobar for costing Rey Mysterio his United States Championship against Logan Paul. Escobar subsequently attacked the two veterans.

Last week on the blue brand, Escobar claimed that it was because of Mysterio that he lost his chance to win the U.S. title and rebuild the stable. Zelina Vega then came to the ring and slapped El Emporador.

Expand Tweet

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro also stormed to the ring to confront him, only to be attacked by their former leader soon after.

The feeling amongst fans lately is that Wilde and Del Toro might side with Escobar, betraying Rey, Vega, and Carlito. Considering their history, they could forgive and join him, reforming Legado Del Fantasma. In the meantime, they have been seen teaming with Carlito on recent WWE live events in Tupelo, Mississippi, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio's segment was differently planned

It was recently revealed that the storyline involving Santos Escobar and the Latino World Order could have played out differently.

According to Dave Meltzer, it was earlier planned that both Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro would team up with Escobar against the duo of Rey Mysterio and Carlito. However, the plan was shuffled due to Mysterio's injury and is thus proceeding differently.

It was also added that there was a possibility of a third babyface wrestler joining The Master of 619's stable:

"The Escobar angle had been long planned but ended up rushed because of the surgery after that match He’s expected back in six to eight weeks to feud with Escobar. The original plan for the feud was Escobar & Wilde & Del Toro on one side and Rey & Carlito on the other. There would be a third wrestler with Rey & Carlito, who are obviously the babyfaces. Zelina Vega had always been with Escobar’s side although in the angle she seemed to side with Rey."

There have also been rumors of another tag team being called up to join the fight among the warring sides. It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Santos Escobar and the LWO.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.