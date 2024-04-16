Hint that Roman Reigns had already turned babyface was dropped by top WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW, thinks veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has claimed that Roman Reigns had already turned babyface following his loss at WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief's historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign ended at WrestleMania XL when he lost the title to Cody Rhodes. He has since been absent from WWE TV. While addressing The Bloodline's future on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray predicted that Reigns would be a "full-blown" babyface upon his comeback.

The Hall of Famer even claimed The leader of The Bloodline had already turned babyface, pointing out a hint dropped on the RAW After WrestleMania episode.

"I think by the time we see Roman [Reigns] come back, Roman will be a full-blown babyface. I think Roman Reigns is a full-blown babyface as of this moment right now. Coming out of Cody's promo on the RAW After 'Mania, Cody put Roman over hard. The fans cheered and reacted. Damian Priest going on The Bump, putting over Roman, and talking about how Roman has carried this company for a while. This guy comes back, people will now be happy to see him," he said. [17:13 - 17:45]

Will Roman Reigns return to WWE to feud with The Rock?

While Roman Reigns will reportedly go on a break, The Rock also confirmed going on hiatus on RAW After WrestleMania. However, Bully Ray suggested the two might return later this year to engage in a heated feud.

As Solo Sikoa seemingly took charge of The Bloodline in Reigns and The Rock's absence, he destroyed Jimmy Uso with the help of the newest addition to the group, Tama Tonga. The Enforcer also teased turning on The Tribal Chief as he smashed Paul Heyman's phone when the latter attempted to call the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On the same podcast, Bully Ray suggested that The Bloodline must now split into two groups. While Reigns would lead one, The Rock would lead the other. He also proposed that the two groups fight in a WarGames match at Survivor Series for control over the faction.

It would be interesting to see how this storyline will unfold and whether more superstars will join The Bloodline over the next few months. In addition to Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu has reportedly signed with WWE.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : Do you want to see Roman Reigns to return as a babyface? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback