Major swerve in The Bloodline storyline after Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga's actions on WWE SmackDown suggested by legend 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes The Bloodline must split into two groups heading into Survivor Series.

While Roman Reigns led The Bloodline with an iron fist over the past few years, things seemingly imploded within the group following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. In The Tribal Chief's absence, Solo Sikoa seemingly took charge on last Friday's SmackDown. The Tribal Heir and the recently debuted Tama Tonga destroyed Jimmy Uso under the terrified eyes of Paul Heyman.

Sikoa also teased turning on Reigns as he smashed The Wiseman's phone when he attempted to call The Tribal Chief. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested it was time for The Bloodline to split into two groups, with each of the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Rock leading their respective groups, heading into the Survivor Series.

"They are going to plug people in that add to the story, not water down the story. Characters that can pick a side: I'm with The Rock for this reason, and I'm with Roman [Reigns] for this reason. Because it would be a waste to not split The Bloodline up right now. That story is right there. Rock's version of The Bloodline—Roman's version of The Bloodline. And when you tell this story the right way, you eventually get to something big. And what do you think they're gonna try to get to? They'll try to get to the Survivor Series, and we might have a Bloodline-esque WarGames match. That's what I foresee," he said. [16:00 - 16:49]

When will Roman Reigns return to WWE TV?

Roman Reigns competed twice at WrestleMania XL. While he and The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One, The Big Dog lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Title to The American Nightmare on Night Two.

Since his defeat, the former champion has not appeared on RAW or SmackDown. On the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Mark Henry claimed The Tribal Chief deserves a six-month break.

The World's Strongest Man also addressed The Rock's absence, predicting that The Final Boss will not return to the Stamford-based company until early 2025 to square off against Cody Rhodes.

It would be interesting to see if the Hollywood megastar would come back earlier to feud with his cousin heading into Survivor Series.

