Roman Reigns' expected absence time from WWE after losing the Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes predicted by legend

Hall of Famer Mark Henry thinks former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns deserves a six-month break.

The Tribal Chief had a historic championship reign that lasted for 1316 days. However, it ended at WrestleMania XL when Cody Rhodes defeated him to capture his first-ever WWE Championship. Since his defeat, Reigns has been absent from WWE TV.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry addressed Reigns' absence, disclosing that he believes the leader of The Bloodline deserves a six-month break.

"Roman, he deserves a six-month break. And they need to go through the next six-month story arc of The Bloodline building itself like the nWo did. They brought in so many members and everybody didn't stick. And when somebody didn't stick, what happened Bully when you're in a game and then the principalities go [cut throat gusture]? You get beat out," he said. [14:19 - 14:53]

Mark Henry thinks The Rock will return to WWE in 2025

While Mark Henry believes Roman Reigns deserves a six-month break, he thinks The Rock will not return to the Stamford-based company before next year to square off against Cody Rhodes. The Hall of Famer stated that The Final Boss will probably make his comeback ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The Rock had a heated feud with The American Nightmare heading into WrestleMania XL. On night one of the Show of Shows, he and Reigns defeated Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The Final Boss also confronted the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on RAW After WrestleMania and promised to go after him upon his comeback.

In the absence of Roman Reigns and The Rock, Tama Tonga debuted on SmackDown to join The Bloodline as Solo Sikoa seemingly took charge of the group. The two took out Jimmy Uso while Paul Heyman watched in disbelief. It would be interesting to see what role The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss will play in that storyline when they return.

Do you think Roman Reigns deserves a six-month break? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

